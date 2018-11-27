Is Lizard Lick Towing coming back on TV?

Lizard Lick Towing was a popular show for a multitude of reasons. Watching a reality show based on people getting their cars repossessed drew in a huge crowd. From the fights to the over-the-top characters, there was no lack of entertainment on Lizard Lick Towing.

The show ran from 2011 to 2014 when it was canceled. There was plenty of uproar following the announcement that another season would not be made. Since then, rumors have popped up about another season or a possible reboot.

Back in 2017, Ronnie Shirley was given the opportunity to bring the idea to the UK. While it wasn’t exactly like Lizard Lick Towing, there were some similarities. The show was titled Ronnie’s Redneck Road Trip and featured the man from North Carolina invading the UK.

Discussions about a reboot of the original series for American television happened back in 2016. It was revealed that Ronnie and Amy Shirley were in talks with a network for a reboot. In May 2017, the couple revealed that the new show would be titled Lick Life and would be similar to the show that made them famous a few years prior.

At this point, there is still no confirmed air date for Lick Life. Production was supposed to have begun in April of 2016. Expected airings were previously in 2017 and the beginning of 2018, but as of the time of writing nothing has been officially set in stone.

Despite the appeal for Lizard Lick Towing and a subsequent reboot, it looks like everything is still up in the air and no concrete plans are in place. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more, so stay tuned!