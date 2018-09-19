Is LeeAnne Locken dumping her RHOD friends after cracks in friendships?

LeeAnne Locken is one of those housewives that has gone through everything from acceptance to being ousted from a group of women. While filming The Real Housewives of Dallas over three seasons, LeeAnne has struggled to find loyal friends.

During her first season on the show, she was an outcast. During the second season, she bonded with Brandi Redmond after learning that Brandi and her long-time friend Stephanie Hollman were not getting along.

But as soon as Brandi and Stephanie made up, Brandi revealed that she never saw Locken as a friend and she was quickly ousted again.

Locken brought her friend D’Andra Simmons onto The Real Housewives of Dallas, and while they continued to be friends, it’s clear that D’Andra may be slowly moving away from Locken too. In her official Bravo blog, LeeAnne Locken opened up about how she’s seeing her friendships slowly go away.

Here's what I REALLY THOUGHT about #RHOD? Brandi & D'Andra are Starting to Show Their TRUE COLORS! "Sadly, I can feel my heart starting to crack and the pain of once again realizing that what friendship I thought was there NEVER WAS!" https://t.co/KBLAcm1zd2 — LeeAnne Locken (@LeeAnneLocken) September 13, 2018

Sadly, I can feel my heart starting to crack and the pain of once again realizing that what friendship I thought was there NEVER WAS! Listen y’all, I got #whitegirlwasted at Billy Bobs and I don’t care. I don’t have a legacy name to protect. I mean, can a girl just prove that white girls can’t dance without being judged, Brandi?

Over the past couple of years, Locken feels she has changed and she may want a second chance to prove that she’s worthy of friendships. She’s clearly not happy about Brandi and D’Andra growing closer, as she feels there’s no room for her.

