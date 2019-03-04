Is Leaving Neverland on Netflix? How to stream the Michael Jackson documentary online

Wade Robson makes allegations against Michael Jackson on Leaving Neverland. Pic credit: HBO/YouTube

Dan Reed’s documentary Leaving Neverland explores the sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson.

The docuseries looks in depth at the singer’s relationship with James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who were at the time aged 7 and 10.

Leaving Neverland initially aired on HBO in the US and Channel 4 in the UK. Will the series arrive on Netflix? We explore your options for streaming the series online.

Will Leaving Neverland come to Netflix?

Part 1 of Leaving Neverland premiered on Sunday, March 3 on HBO. Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers, the series will not arrive on the streaming platform.

How to watch Leaving Neverland online

HBO subscribers have the option to watch Leaving Neverland online via their HBO GO or HBO Now service. You can sign up to a free HBO Now trial to see the Michael Jackson documentary. As for the Oprah Winfrey special discussing the allegations, you can also watch it on HBO or Oprah’s OWN network.

For US-based readers, there is an option to watch HBO series including the documentary on Hulu for an extra $5.99 a month. However, there is a trial period of one week on Hulu before getting charged.

Leaving Neverland: The Controversy

In 2005, Jackson was acquitted of child sexual abuse following his settlement with Jordan Chandler, who he was accused of molesting.

Both Wade Robson and James Safechuck had previously denied being abused by the pop star under oath. Michael Jackson’s estate is suing HBO for $100 million as the documentary splits viewers.

You can watch Leaving Neverland Part 2 online at HBO.com before it premieres on the network at 8/7c tonight.

