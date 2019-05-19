Is Larissa a gold digger? On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? she says she wants a million dollars from Colt

Knowing the outcome of Larissa and Colt’s relationship makes Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? very interesting to watch.

For example, in this latest sneak peek for the upcoming episode, we see Larissa asking Colt for money and she makes it clear that she wants and expects a lot of it.

While out to dinner, Larissa tells Colt that she really wants a Chanel and it’s going to cost $3,000. Considering that Colt (at least at the time) didn’t even have air conditioning in his car, shelling out three grand for designer anything isn’t something he wants to do.

In the 90 Day Fiance clip, Colt tells Larissa, “I will move heaven and Earth to make you happy but sometimes your demands are quite ridiculous honestly.”

To which she responds, “I just want to money… money, money, money, money.”

Well, if that isn’t telling! It’s hard not to think that Larissa came to Las Vegas to be with Colt because she thought she’d be able to get whatever she wanted out of him.

Is that why things fell apart? Because Colt wasn’t as well off as she initially thought?

When Colt suggested that they set up a budget and get a prepaid credit card for Larissa to use on whatever she wanted, her eyes lit up. Was she finally realizing her dream of getting her hands on some cash?

It turns out that Colt still wasn’t going to drown his new bride in riches. While Larissa started out the negotiation asking for $1,000 per month, they settled on just $200 and despite that, Larissa claimed that she was a pretty good negotiator.

In the confessional, Larissa admitted that she really wanted a million dollars but that $200 was better than nothing.

Now we have to wonder just how long she’ll be happy with that small amount of spending cash and if that had anything to do with Colt and Larissa’s explosive ending.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.