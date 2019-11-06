Is Kelly Severide leaving Chicago Fire? What is up with Taylor Kinney?

A new episode has fans asking if Kelly Severide is leaving Chicago Fire. It also has a lot of NBC viewers worried that actor Taylor Kinney is going to leave the Chicago Fire. That’s an understandable reaction.

The episode itself, called “Crazytown,” started out dramatically and it didn’t slow down from there. One scene, in particular, had to have every viewer holding their breath. It’s shared below.

Is Kelly Severide leaving Chicago Fire?

The character of Kelly Severide is a lieutenant at Firehouse 51 and he is the leader of Rescue Squad 3. Played by actor Taylor Kinney, the character has been in dangerous situations since Season 1.

Severide has always been a fan-favorite on the show, not just because the character is so exciting to watch in this role, but also because of how kind that Kinney is on the eyes.

There have been several times during the eight-year run of the show where it seemed like Severide would die on Chicago Fire. He always survived. But a Severide death isn’t what viewers of the show are worried about tonight.

The scene below is what has fans of the show talking about the future of Severide at Firehouse 51.

What do you think of Commissioner Grissom's offer? #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/9yyiZRYgRt — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) November 7, 2019

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire?

There have been rumors that either Taylor Kinney or Jesse Spencer (he plays Matthew Casey) could be leaving the show this season. Those rumors were even addressed by show co-creator David Haas.

Haas seemed to confirm that one of Severide or Casey would not be at the firehouse when the show goes on hiatus. But what did he mean? He didn’t clarify. It could mean job changes or even Chicago Fire cast changes.

Regarding that scene with Carl Grissom, the Fire Commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department and former Deputy District Chief for the 4th District, he wants Severide to use his talents for arson investigations elsewhere. Anyone who has not yet watched the new episode should view it and see what you think.

Here’s the good news. The show has not announced an exit and Kinney has not posted a thank you message to fans on social media. This seems to indicate that Taylor Kinney is not leaving Chicago Fire. But we will all have to stay tuned to find out what happens during the next few episodes.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.