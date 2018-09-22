Is Karine pregnant on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

Paul Staehle is having a hard time after learning that Karine Martins already wants to divorce him on 90 Day Fiance; Before the 90 Days. But is he about to learn some shocking news that will change everything?

On the latest 90 Day Fiance sneak peek, Paul complains that he hasn’t seen Karine in days. After days of wondering if he should just get a divorce and leave, he gets a text message about Karine and rushes to her side.

In the clip, Paul can be seen running to the medical clinic to see what’s wrong. When he gets there, the 90 Day Fiance star says, “It’s not what I expected.”

A clearly distraught Paul then says, “I never saw this coming.”

Is this where we learn that Karine Martins is pregnant? Viewers have been speculating that the Brazilian reality star might be eating for two.

Just days ago, we pointed out all the evidence that Karine might be pregnant on social media. From Paul Staehle’s Instagram account, most of the evidence was an abundance of throwback photos of Karine’s full body but nothing recent.

Not to mention, any shots where her belly would be in view were covered by stuffed animals or cereal boxes. Is that proof enough to speculate on a possible pregnancy or are they just messing with us?

Well, there’s another new photo of Paul and Karine that should have cleared this up once and for all. But Paul is clearly covering Karine’s belly in the most awkward way.

There’s also this new photo of Karine and Paul. Notice that she’s hiding it again.

Based on Paul’s Instagram, he and Karine are definitely still together so whatever her issue was must have been worked out. Considering how set Karine was on divorcing Paul though, we can’t help but wonder if he’s about to hear that Karine is pregnant and maybe that is why she didn’t actually go through with the divorce.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.