Is Juan Pablo di Pace on DWTS married?

Juan Pablo di Pace knows a thing or two about ballroom dancing. During last night’s performance on Dancing With The Stars, di Pace scored the first set of perfect scores, sending him through to next week. He performed the Samba to Ni Tu Ni Yo by Jennifer Lopez ft. Gente De Zona.

While di Pace may not have been a front-runner when the season began, it’s possible that his competitors are starting to notice him, especially after his perfect scores. And while he’s more than willing to share his Most Memorable Year and perform to the best of his abilities, Juan Pablo’s private life remains private.

Little is known about his private life outside of his acting career and his performances on Dancing With The Stars. By all accounts, it doesn’t appear that he’s married, has children, or is even dating someone.

Only little is known about his childhood, as well. He was born in Buenos Aires, and Juan Pablo is the third son of painter Marta Maineri and Victorio Di Pace. Juan Pablo is an actor, musician, and director. He has lived in London, Trieste, and Madrid and he currently resides in the US. He’s appearing on Fuller House, a Netflix special, where he has support from two previous Dancing With The Stars contestants, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin.

On his Instagram, Juan Pablo di Pace did call his co-star, Andrea Barber, his wife. However, these two are not married in real life. Juan Pablo’s character is married to Kimmy Gibbler, Andrea’s character on Fuller House. di Pace may very well have a wife, husband, kids or a serious partner, but he’s keeping everything away from the spotlight. In addition, his personal website doesn’t reveal anything about his personal life. In short, we simply do not know whether Juan Pablo di Pace is married or single. Hopefully, he will open up more about his personal life on Dancing With The Stars.

