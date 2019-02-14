Is Joey Fatone the rabbit on The Masked Singer? Sole performer, pulling strings, and Florida clues all match him

Could it be a famous singer behind the rabbit mask on The Masked Singer? Pic credit: FOX

During tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer, the rabbit took the stage once again. While his performance surprised the judges as the rabbit chose yet another new genre, it was his clues that gave him away.

The clues all match to Joey Fatone. The clues this week were similar to previous weeks, where he talked about being part of a group and enjoying performing alone.

This week, he talked about being on his own and having no one pulling his strings. That appears to be a clear reference to NSync’s video for Bye Bye Bye and the album cover that was a scene from the music video.

Talking about not having a puppet master could also refer to no longer having by a manager from the music industry.

I'll say it again this week… the rabbit is without a doubt Joey Fatone. #TheMaskedSinger #RabbitMask pic.twitter.com/UVzT2qITFX — Steph (@stephimus_prime) February 14, 2019

The rabbit also made a reference to Florida and he has previously made references to loving food. As mentioned by the judges, Joey has since opened a food truck in Orlando called Fat One.

The final clue for the night is that the rabbit has 17 tattoos on his body. While we don’t have a full picture of Joey’s body to count them all, we can confirm that he definitely has tattoos.

Trays and Nsync? It's good ole Joey Fatone #TheMaskedSinger — Justin Lamb (@justinlambmusic) February 14, 2019

Rabbit: A member of NSYNC who is NOT Justin or JC. #TheMaskedSinger



I thought it was Joey Fatone… but, I'm leaning to Chris Kirkpatrick now. Tattoos. — 🇺🇸🇭🇹 Only4RM 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@Only4RM) February 14, 2019

In fact, just days before Halloween, Joey Fatone joked that he had gotten a facial tattoo to match Post Malone.

As it turns out, it wasn’t a real tattoo, but it does reveal that he isn’t scared of changing his body and playing around with tattoos.

In other words, 17 tattoos are no big deal for him.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on FOX.