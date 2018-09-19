Is Jenni from Flipping Out getting divorced from Jonathan Nassos or are they still married?

The tension between Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos is growing on Flipping Out. During Monday’s second episode of season 11, Jeff took things to a new level when he joked about Jenni’s supposed divorce.

As the team was preparing for a furniture photo shoot for Jeff’s new business partner, Alder & Tweed, he joked that Jenni was too busy picking up her phone because she was talking about her divorce.

“You know what she’s doing, she’s chatting up about her divorce,” Lewis said in frustration, mocking Jenni and mimicking Pulos, saying, ”I never gave up on love.”

Jenni doesn’t film Flipping Out with her husband, Jonathan Nassos, so viewers don’t see the dynamics between the two of them on the show. However, by all accounts, Jenni and Jonathan are still married and happy.

Just two weeks ago, Jenni Pulos shared a photo of her family, including her husband Jonathan, at The Old Spaghetti Factory. They looked happy, as they celebrated a family birthday. While Jonathan isn’t active on social media, Jenni does share pictures of her family and children online with her fans.

During last night’s Flipping Out episode, Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards were talking about hiring someone to hang Christmas lights. In other words, Jeff’s comments about Jenni’s supposed divorce happened before Christmas.

On September 6 of this year, the news broke that Jeff and Jenni were no longer friends after Pulos had reportedly filed a complaint with Bravo for abuse and victimization. The complaint and abuse allegations came after his comments about Jenni’s supposed divorce, but it appears that Jeff was just trying to make fun of his former friend — not do anything malicious..

Jeff Lewis recently made headlines after sharing a photo from the show with a big red X through Jenni’s face. Apparently, that didn’t sit well with Bravo executives.

A source told People: “Bravo execs are furious with Jeff. He’s exposing the show and he’s saying things completely out of context. He also lied on the radio about the investigation. There are lots of talks happening right now — no one is happy with his behavior. Bravo has canceled the remainder of Jeff’s press.”

Their friendship will reportedly start to show cracks over the next few episodes, resulting in Jenni leaving Lewis Designs and Flipping Out.

Flipping Out airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.