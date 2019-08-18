Is Jay Smith from 90 Day Fiance going to be a dad or is he just messing with people?

In the wake of their split, Ashley Martson has been telling 90 Day Fiance fans that her estranged husband Jay Smith got someone else pregnant. While Jay admitted to cheating on Ashley, he denied that there is a baby on the way.

So when Jay took to Instagram and posted a picture of an ultrasound, speculation that he got his new girlfriend pregnant sparked a debate in the comments section of the image. Is Jay going to be a dad, or is he just making a joke and taking full advantage of those rumors to get a bit of attention for it?

At this point, it looks like the latter is true.

For starters, Jay is said to be dating Kayla O’Brian, the same woman who set up the GoFundMe for him while he was in custody. She did not post an ultrasound picture, nor is there any evidence of pregnancy, so unless he knocked up someone else, there is no baby on the way.

Also, as many in the comments pointed out, it looks like the fetus is “smoking a joint.” That could explain why Jay commented with a string of starry-eyed emojis.

Still, the comments section of the latest Jay Smith Instagram post is full of debate about why the former 90 Day Fiance star posted the photo in the first place.

“Omg that baby is smoking a joint – stop being gullible people!!” wrote one of Jay’s Instagram followers.

“Hmmm you sure? Or just trying make Ashley mad?!” wrote another.

Some fans believe that Jay and Kayla could be expecting a baby, as Ashley continued to insist during his incarceration. However, it seems that most think he is either being funny, looking for attention, or trying to make Ashley mad.