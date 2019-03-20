Is Jamal still on Empire? When is Jussie Smollett’s final episode

20th March 2019 8:35 PM ET

Fans tuned in to Empire tonight and saw a familiar face and wondered if Jamal was still on Empire? The answer is yes — for now.

Is Jamal still on Empire?

Despite Empire removing Jussie Smollett from the final episodes of the season, there were episodes already filmed before his recent arrest.

One of those was tonight’s episode, In Loving Virtue. On that episode, Jamal returned to the studio and got involved in what he does best — the music industry.

Jamal’s main goal on Empire tonight was to find a strong female voice to join him on a new track.

According to Brett Mahoney in an interview with EW, “Jamal is back with his family and what does it mean for Jamal to be a Lyon? And is Jamal tired of apologizing for being a Lyon?”

Jamal returns to the studio in Empire exclusive clip https://t.co/lJhJeFNeGr — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 19, 2019

When is Jussie Smollett’s final episode?

Tonight will be bittersweet for fans of Jamal, as it is one of Jussie Smollett’s final episodes of Empire — at least for now. After tonight’s episode, there will only be three more left for Jamal before he exits the show.

When the Jussie Smollett’s arrest took place, Mahoney originally stood by the actor but as the charges piled up, he distanced himself. Finally, the network chose to remove the actor from the show.

Jamal will not appear at the end of Empire this season as he was removed from the final two episodes. There is no word on how he will be written out of the show but fans will have to enjoy his character while they can.

Empire airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.