Is Jack Abbott John Abbott’s son on The Young and the Restless? And is he about to leave Genoa City?

Right now The Young and the Restless fans are speculating like crazy about Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and his steep dive back into his shady bad boy self.

The current rollercoaster storyline has viewers wondering what the truth is about him being John Abbott’s son or not, and also whether he could be about to go MIA from Genoa City.

Last week Jack and half of Genoa City were left with jaws on the floor after his mom blurted out that he’s not John Abbott’s biological son. It happened in a packed movie theater and no one was more stunned and shocked than Smilin’ Jack himself.

Tuesday the bombshell revelation leads to Jack relinquishing his position as head of the family conglomerate Jabot. When his son Kyle (Michael Mealor) finds Jack boozing it up he tells John’s youngest son, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), who promptly claims the big boy chair Jack has vacated.

Where does this leave Jack? His whole identify is wrapped up in being John’s mini-me, and reigning at Jabot. His self-esteem has taken a steep nosedive and he’s drinking to numb himself.

Jack’s options are to stick around Genoa City and be a pain to his friends and family, or hightail it out of town and get his act together.

Of course the current storyline dilemma revolves around one question: is Jack an Abbott? And rarely on soaps are things so simplistic. Soooo, how better to juice up and complicate things than to have Jack go MIA?

It makes perfect sense that, unable to cope with Dina’s (Marla Adams) appalling newsflash, Jack has reverted back to form. Hey — if he suddenly disappears down the rabbit hole, maybe he’ll find J.T.?!

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Jack will go to the dark side soon, so be sure to tune in this week to find out the stunning and unexpected scenario the writers have in store for Jack Abbott!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.