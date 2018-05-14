Is J.T. really dead on The Young and the Restless?

Is evil wife abuser of the century J.T. Reed (Thad Luckinbill) really dead on the CBS sudser, The Young and the Restless? He’s supposed to be, but that doesn’t mean anything on a soap opera!

The last time we saw J.T., he was being unceremoniously dumped into a shallow grave in Chancellor Park. After his ex’s mom caught him manhandling her daughter Victoria (Amelia Heinle), the cagey lady whacked him from behind with a fireplace poker.

Yep, it’s at least the second murder that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) has committed if you count Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) mom Diane Jenkins (Maura West). Actually, Kyle made it clear to Nikki on Friday, just in time for Mother’s Day, that he does indeed blame her.

Monday J.T.’s cell phone signal comes to life, so does that mean that the jerky guy has come to life, too? Impassioned fans are definitely divided on this dilemma, with some wanting him to face police justice, while others believe what their eyes saw as the dirt was being shoveled onto his stiff, cold, lifeless body.

When Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) realizes the phone is back on the grid, he and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) jump into their car to track down the bad guy, and as they race around Genoa City they learn the signal is heading toward Victoria’s house!

Coincidence? Who has J.T.’s phone? If it is the evil doer, it makes sense he’d hightail it to confront Victoria, right? Or is that the last place he’d go, since he didn’t have a happy ending the last time around?

Dead or alive? What do you think, is J.T. Hellstrom about to make a shocking return from the dead, or did someone simply steal his phone?

We want to know what you think is going to happen this week regarding J.T. on The Young and the Restless! Do you want J.T. back, or should he rest in peace?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.