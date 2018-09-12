Is Heidi Montag pregnant again?

Heidi Montag gave birth to her son Gunner just four months ago, but it seems that little Gunner may be giving both Heidi and her husband, Spencer Pratt, another round of baby fever. While Heidi hasn’t said anything about additional kids joining the family, it sounds like Pratt couldn’t stop talking about his wife and having more kids.

Spencer Pratt was caught at the airport by one of TMZ’s reporters, where he revealed that his wife is going to have another baby in nine months. While explaining how much he loved Gunner and how he had experienced everything from vomit on his face to getting peed on, he explained that he was excited about doing it again in nine months. He quickly added that his wife could be pregnant and that you never know where the future will take you.

In the interview, he did seem a little nervous about what he had just revealed. Maybe they did just learn that they are expecting and he was so excited about a potential little baby that he simply couldn’t hold in the secret.

As for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, they are returning to The Hills. During this year’s VMAs, MTV announced that they are rebooting The Hills. The reality show was one of the network’s most successful shows and since some of the cast members wanted to return, why not do it now? Since they have been filming, it’s possible that this pregnancy announcement could be filmed for the show.

What do you think about Heidi Montag possibly being pregnant again? Do you think Spencer just found out about a positive pregnancy test?