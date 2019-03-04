Is Hannah B the next Bachelorette? Season 15 reveal ‘to be made next week’

The Bachelor is slowly coming to an end, making us all question who the next Bachelorette will be. Today, Reality Steve shared a tweet where he revealed that there was a big chance that Hannah B would become the next Bachelorette.

Reality Steve is known for sharing accurate predictions about the Bachelor franchise, often revealing spoilers before they are announced by ABC.

He also revealed that the official announcement will be made next week on After The Final Rose when Colton Underwood’s season wraps up. Reality Steve made a note that things could possibly change last minute, as ABC has done this before, but he doesn’t expect it to happen.

(SPOILER): Obviously it’s possible things can still change last minute, but I don’t expect that to happen this time. Announcement will officially be made on the ATFR next week, but I can report Hannah B. is gonna be your next “Bachelorette.” — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 4, 2019

If Hannah B is confirmed to be the next Bachelorette, you can follow her journey this spring on ABC, as the previous seasons of The Bachelorette have often started airing in May.

Hannah B’s journey came to an end on Colton’s season during his hometown dates, where he brought the girls home with him to introduce them to his life in Denver, Colorado. Even though Hannah was falling in love with Colton, she admitted that she had a hard time reading and understanding his feelings for her.

That’s when he revealed that he wasn’t quite there with her. Despite trying to match her feelings, Colton had to send her home.

Hannah B’s journey on The Bachelor wasn’t an easy one. As we’ve previously covered, Hannah B and Caelynn Miller-Keyes feuded a bit throughout the season. For a couple of episodes, their strained friendship was the focus as Colton tried to figure out what was going on with them.

Both of the ladies competed in Miss USA in 2018. While North Carolina’s Caelynn placed second, Hannah B, who represented Alabama, didn’t place at all. Hannah’s supposed jealous of Caelynn was brought up on the show, but she denied it.

Hopefully, if Hannah B is indeed the new Bachelorette, the pageant drama is over and done with.

The Bachelorette is expected to premiere at some point in the spring, but probably in May 2019.