Is Game of Thrones on Netflix? How to watch GOT online

Peter Dinklage returns as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones Season 8. Pic credit: HBO

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed series on television. Who will sit on the Iron Throne and rule the Seven Kingdoms?

GOT is returning for its eighth and final season on April 14, 2019. Now many fans of the series looking to catch up on the previous seven seasons are wondering if you can stream the HBO series on Netflix.

Is Game of Thrones on Netflix or Hulu?

There are 67 episodes of Game of Thrones since Season 1 premiered on April 2011. Unfortunately, you will not be able to binge-watch the series on Netflix or Hulu ahead of Season 8.

Game of Thrones is not available on Netflix or Hulu and probably won’t appear on either platform in the future.

How to watch Game of Thrones online

HBO launched a Netflix and Hulu competitor; therefore, you will not find any HBO originals on any competing platform. To watch Game of Thrones online, you will have to join HBO Now but you don’t need to have HBO on cable.

The HBO series is also available for purchase to stream on Amazon Prime video; however, subscribers will not get GOT for free on there.

Game of Thrones Season 8: What to expect

Season 8 of Game of Thrones, which premieres on April 14, 2019, will have six episodes. The series will continue where it left off with Jon Snow and Daenerys going up against the White Walkers while the Iron Throne is headed by Cersei Lannister, who seeks to defend it at all costs.