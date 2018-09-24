Is Emily Simpson’s husband Shane a troublemaker for the cameras?

Emily Simpson’s husband, Shane Simpson, is already getting a bad reputation after having been on just a few episodes of this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During a party that Emily was having for her new co-stars, Shane yelled at Gina Kirschenheiter to be quiet as the children were sleeping.

While Gina was just having fun and didn’t realize she was being kicked out, viewers were shocked to see his apparent lack of understanding.

The ladies had been drinking and having fun, and viewers thought he could have handled things differently.

Then, during Tamra Judge’s birthday party for her husband Eddie, Shane once again made himself look bad by confronting Kelly Dodd. Kelly was upset with Steve Lodge and his decision to go to the tabloids with a story, where he made comments about Kelly.

During tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Emily Simpson’s husband will come face-to-face with Shane. Kelly tells him that she was sober when she confronted Steve and Shane appears shocked.

He hints that he wouldn’t want to be around her when she’s sober and Kelly appears even angrier as the conversation continues. Viewers aren’t huge fans of Shane Simpson, as he seems to say things that only light a fire under the ladies.

On Twitter, people are comparing him to Brooks Ayers, Slade Smiley, and Diko Sulahian. These are all men who have filmed The Real Housewives of Orange County, and that all struggled to make a connection with viewers.

#RHOC The douche crown is being passed to Shane from Brooks and Slade — Miz Mary (@miz_mary) September 11, 2018

Shane reminds me of Slade Smiley trying desperately for that camera time. #RHOC — Rich White Girl With Problems (@GossipyDecor8or) September 18, 2018

But is Shane Simpson really just acting up for camera time? It doesn’t seem like he’s doing it for airtime, but more so just to stir up drama for no reason.

It seems that he just likes to speak his mind and doesn’t hold back even though his comments could potentially be hurtful to others.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays on Bravo at 9/8c.