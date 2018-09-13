Is Derick Dillard trying to get Counting On canceled?

Derick Dillard has another case of foot-in-mouth on Twitter. The former Counting On star just keeps slamming the network that his in-laws are currently under contract with.

Neither Derick Dillard or his wife, Jill Duggar appear on Counting On anymore. The couple was given the boot after he went off on Twitter about Jazz Jennings and the show I Am Jazz.

Of course, Jill was never officially fired but because she was taught to always obey your husband, she has followed his lead in all of this.

Now, another can of worms has been opened after Derick Dillard called the programming on TLC filth. While some of it may be questionable, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar still have Counting On airing on the network. Because he is an extension of them, Dillard could make huge waves for the Duggar family and the TLC network.

I don’t watch any of them. I’m now aware of them, but I encourage others not to watch the filth on TLC… and other networks, but you brought up TLC shows. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) September 10, 2018

It seems that Derick Dillard would prefer to see Counting On air on something like the UP network where other programs like Bringing Up Bates airs. Of course, stating an opinion without discussing the possible backlash his in-laws could face was nothing short of selfish.

The Duggar family has already faced cancellation in the wake of a scandal once. Everyone remembers when Josh Duggar almost brought his entire family crashing down in the wake of his molestation scandal being revealed.

After everything the Duggars have done to come back from the edge of losing it all, Derick Dillard could be making trouble for them again.

Right now, Jim Bob Duggar hasn’t commented about the situation and what happened with his son-in-law’s firing. At this point, some viewers are speculating that a conversation may be had, especially if TLC threatens to cancel the show in the wake of all the bad press.

No comment has come from the TLC network about Derick Dillard and his latest antics. At this point, they likely wouldn’t respond to it at all. After cutting ties with him, they were done.

Jill Duggar could be stuck between a rock and a hard place because of her husband’s antics. She has been standing by her man but in the event something does happen with Counting On, it may be a lose/lose situation for her.

Counting On airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.