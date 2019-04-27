Is Dembe leaving The Blacklist?

In The Blacklist Season 6, Episode 18, the first part of Friday night’s two-parter, titled The Brockton College Killer, Liz, urged by Dembe, finally comes clean. She drops a bombshell, admitting the truth to Red that she turned him in to the police.

Although Red (James Spader) struggles to take the shocking news stoically, it is clear from the mix of expressions that register on his face that he is deeply pained to learn the truth behind his arrest and trial, and the death sentence from which he narrowly escaped.

But Liz (Megan Boone) says she did it because she wanted to know the truth about Red’s identity. She goes on to say she does not care about his true identity anymore.

“I only care for who you are,” she added.

But Red is not sure that he will ever believe Liz again. He feels a deep sense of betrayal that Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) kept Liz’s secret for so long.

What is Red gonna do now that he has confirmation that Liz AND Dembe betrayed him?!?! Eeeek, I'm nervous for my boy, Dembe. #Blacklist #TheBlacklist pic.twitter.com/ejBAGGE4IH — Catch me on the turn…or river 🃏 (@IDreamOfMe2018) April 27, 2019

Red later tells Dembe that he is going out and that he needs to be alone to think things over after learning the truth. Still reeling under the impact of Liz’s bombshell, he goes to the home of Katarina Rostova’s father, and Liz’s grandfather, Dom.

He opens up to Dom about Liz and Dembe. He wants advice on the decision that he has to make after Liz comes clean. He has to decide whether he wants to kill Dembe.

Dom tells him that everything will depend on how much he loves Dembe.

When Red returns home, he finds Dembe with his luggage packed. He could have proceeded to kill Dembe, but instead, he opens up to him, admitting he cares about him despite his disloyalty. He tries to resolve things with him, saying he is willing to forgive him.

“I went away to think about you and me, and all I could think was that I missed you,” Red says. “But I realized you don’t need my forgiveness, ever. Because when it comes to this, you can do no wrong.”

“I appreciate that Raymond, but I can’t forgive you,” Dembe answers.

Red says he doesn’t understand.

“No,” Dembe answers. “I suppose you don’t. I’ve followed your path long enough. It’s time I follow my own,”

Dembe then departs.

“I’ve followed your path long enough, it’s time I follow my own” #Dembe #TheBlacklist ✌🏿 — HISHAM TAWFIQ (@HISHAMTAWFIQ) April 27, 2019

Dembe’s decision to finally walk away from Red provided a touching ending scene for the first hour.

Hey Dembe, I understand you need some time away from Red (and Liz), but please, please, please, come back soon. I miss you already. #TheBlacklist pic.twitter.com/V2RRzTy4pa — Amber (@HisWayHome14) April 27, 2019

In the second hour of Friday’s two-parter, titled Rassvet, The Blacklist finally reveals the truth about Red, specifically how he became Reddington.

Since Dembe left, fans have been wondering whether Hisham Tawfiq, who plays Dembe, will return to the show. While fans are hoping to see him again, it is uncertain that he will return. At this point, it looks very much like he will not be back.

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC.