Is Danielle Busby from OutDaughtered pregnant again?

Danielle Busby has shared all her ups and downs on OutDaughtered as she raises her six little girls with husband, Adam Busby — but is she pregnant again?

This has been an emotional season for the Busby family as a whole, and now things are looking like they could get even more complicated.

The previews for this week’s episode allude to the fact that Danielle Busby could be pregnant again.

It had already been explained that Adam Busby had a vasectomy, but when Danielle questions whether he really did or not, things appear to get intense. Of course, the power of editing sometimes makes things appear differently than they actually are.

OutDaughtered is filmed several months in advance, with tonight’s episode shot at the end of December or the beginning of this year.

Either way, if Danielle Busby was pregnant, there would likely be pictures of a growing baby bump on social media and the couple would have likely made an announcement given their celebrity status. This hasn’t been the case.

There have been plenty of questions about this teaser, even before the previews aired last week. The scene was part of the season trailer and OutDaughtered fans have been dying to know whether or not Danielle Busby is actually pregnant, or if something else is going on.

Tonight, the conversation will be had. Something is going on with Danielle Busby, but it doesn’t look like she is pregnant.

OutDaughtered airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.