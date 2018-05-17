Is Claire leaving Days of our Lives?

On Days of our Lives, cheating Claire’s (Olivia Rose Keegan) bags are packed, and everyone in Salem wants to say, “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!”

Of course, Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are too polite for all that, so Tripp simply makes sure she’s really gone, girl!

On Wednesday Tripp and Ciara make future plans now that she’s been unmasked as the genuine winner of the Face of Bella contest. Blond vixen Claire rigged the results showing that she won, but once the sleuthing couple had hard evidence to the contrary, Claire fessed up.

There’s really no use in sticking around Salem now, so Claire decided to hightail it out of town, tail between her legs, and go see her old flame, Theo (Kyler Pettis), who’s rehabbing in South Africa. Of course, she’s lied to him as well, so her reception may be a bit chilly!

Anyway, fans are now wildly speculating as to whether we’ve seen the last of bad girl Claire. If it’s up to Ciara, the answer would be no even after all the skanky drama that Ciara has pulled on her, including breaking up Ciara and Theo. Ciara takes after her good-hearted mom, Hope (Kristian Alfonso), doesn’t she?

Ciara tells Claire that she hopes they can be friends when she comes back to Salem. “We’ll see,” Claire says!

Meanwhile Tripp is taking the bags to the car, making sure it’s gassed up and ready to go no doubt. When he returns he has a moment alone with Claire and they talk about her sneaky antics; He has forgiven her and they hug. Uh oh, Ciara comes in the room at that moment and turns green with envy.

So fans, have we seen the last of troubled and troublesome Claire? If that’s the case, it’s clear Ciara still has unresolved issues about her and Tripp that could trip up their budding relationship.

Or, is it inevitable that snaky Claire returns, maybe with Theo in tow, to stir up double trouble for the happy lovebirds?

Have we seen the last of Claire on Days of our Lives? — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) May 17, 2018

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.