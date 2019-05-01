Is Chicago Med on tonight? When is next Chicago Med new episode?

Chicago Med has had a lot of dramatic episodes this season and that is working toward a three-week run of new episodes. It’s also going to include some moments that viewers will still be dealing with when Season 5 starts up in the fall.

Is Chicago Med on tonight?

There is no May 1 episode for the show. NBC is airing a three-hour presentation of the Billboard Music Awards, which will cause all three Chicago shows to be taken off the air. It means that Chicago Med is not on tonight (May 1) and neither is Chicago Fire or Chicago P.D.

When is next Chicago Med new episode?

Luckily, viewers won’t have to wait long for the upcoming Chicago Med new episode. It is going to air on Wednesday, May 8. The episode is called More Harm Than Good, and the preview makes it look drama-packed.

According to NBC, the new Chicago Med episode will have Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) disagree on how to handle a patient whom they discover is poisoning herself. Also, Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) throws some serious accusations at Dr. Bakker (Norma Kuhling), which is something that viewers might have seen coming for a while now.

In another storyline from the May 8 episode, Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) has suspicions about Natalie’s new boyfriend and Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) will tend to Bernie. It shouldn’t be surprising that Will and Natalie are going to deal with more relationship drama in the coming weeks.

Don't worry, we'll be back real soon! pic.twitter.com/oNmstiRHDv — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) April 26, 2019

While Chicago Med is not new tonight, the great news is that when the show returns, it will air three new episodes in the following three weeks. It all leads to the Chicago Med season finale on May 22, which is lining up to be a big one. For readers who want to jump ahead, there are some big plot points that the writers will address ahead of the Season 4 finale.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.