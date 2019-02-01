Is Chelsea Peretti leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine? What happened to Gina Linetti?

Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti on Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast. Pic credit: NBC

Chelsea Peretti leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine. That’s the end of the character fans know as Gina Linetti. Or is it?

As was previously reported, the actress only signed on to do part of Season 6 of the show. She stayed with the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast long enough to see it make the transition from Fox to NBC.

By knowing in advance that the character of Gina Linetti would reach its sort-of end on the show, the writers were able to send her off well. The January 31 episode is one that fans should definitely check out because it also leaves the possibility of a return for Peretti sometime down the road.

Gina Linetti leaves Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The great news was that Peretti was allowed to work with the writers on how to send Linetti off in a fashion that was enjoyable for the actress, viewers, and the rest of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast.

As co-star Terry Crews noted in a Twitter post (linked below), Peretti was a favorite of the other people who work on the show. She is definitely going to be missed as a full-time cast member, but there is a great ensemble cast that can possibly pick up the slack.

Plus, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been sindicated on several networks, so Gina Linetti will be around for years to come.

What can I say… tonight one of the FUNNIEST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD is moving on from @nbcbrooklyn99. Damn we are going to miss her… but we take solace in knowing her star has only begun to shine.

We love you @chelseaperetti ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dXQKF71Bca — terry crews (@terrycrews) February 1, 2019

For now, Chelsea Peretti has left the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast to work on other things. If the show can survive long enough, though, maybe she can find her way back to the small screen.

She has also hinted at returning in episodes, so maybe she could become a recurring guest star down the road. Because Gina Linetti wasn’t killed off by the writers, the character lives on.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on NBC.