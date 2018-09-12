Is Becca Kufrin pregnant? The story behind the photo and caption

Becca Kufrin found her perfect Mr. Right on her season of The Bachelorette when she chose Garrett. The two got engaged and while they talked about planning a wedding, is it possible that the baby is coming first?

This morning, Becca shared a photo with her friend, saying that her baby was having a baby. For some reason, people thought Becca was announcing a pregnancy with Garrett. However, by all accounts, Kufrin is not pregnant.

It’s actually her friend Bekah Martinez who is pregnant. She announced the news today via PureWow. The website did an entire interview with her about her rough first trimester. In addition, Bekah opens up about the father of the child, Grayston Leonard.

Bekah, who was on Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor, had supposedly been invited to appear on Bachelor In Paradise. But after she turned it down, people started wondering. Even Reality Steve confirmed that the rumors about her skipping Bachelor In Paradise due to pregnancy were true.

Guess those rumors a few months ago were true https://t.co/VRaBS6eIXT — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 12, 2018

Bekah has only been with her boyfriend for seven months and she’s already 20 weeks pregnant. In other words, the two got pregnant shortly after they started dating.

She admits in the interview with PureWow that Grayston questioned whether he was indeed the father of the child. However, now that he’s accepted the fact that he’s going to be a father, Bekah reveals that he’s researching prenatal vitamins for her and doing everything possible to get ready. As for Becca Kufrin, she’s possibly learning everything she needs as she and Garrett could soon follow suit.

