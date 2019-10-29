Well, that relationship escalated quickly. Exactly one week after viewers saw Fizz ask Apryl to be his girlfriend on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, the two have decided to move in together. And at the end of this week’s episode, Apryl tells Fizz that she’s pregnant.

Considering a lot of people have something to say about the relationship, this possible revelation drops a bomb on the already messy situation. If Apryl is pregnant, it means that the weeks of them saying they were just friends was a total lie. If she isn’t pregnant, which many fans feel is the case, that means they are presently lying.

In July, Moniece Slaughter, mother of Fizz’s son, dropped some tea that Apryl was pregnant. Apryl recently posted a Q&A video on YouTube stating that she was, in fact, not pregnant. That may be true since Moniece stated that Fizz forced Apryl to have an abortion.

Fans of the show have a lot to say about this situation. One fan said, “Apryl is pregnant for Fizz? I’m gonna vomit omg.”

Apryl is pregnant for Fizz? I’m gonna vomit omg — Celine💅🏾 (@CocoCee_) October 29, 2019

Another fan has a business idea, tweeting, “If Apryl is pregnant her and Mo can go on the Sister Wives tour.”

If Apryl is pregnant her and Mo can go on the Sister Wives tour. #lhhh — Tonya (@tonyabonya) October 29, 2019

And then there was this:

Me and my husband when Apryl said she was pregnant #LHHH pic.twitter.com/ZCBw6neAML — Kelly Nicole (@xo_kellynicole) October 29, 2019

There are some viewers who have some advice for Omarion and Moniece, though. One fan wrote, “Hell Omarion and Moneice should just date for the hell of it.”

Hell Omarion and Moneice should just date for the hell of it #LHHH pic.twitter.com/QG5RMFa7ti — Alyssa 🦋✨💎 (@8Lyssa7) October 22, 2019

Another fan wrote, “Moniece should be as unbothered as Omarion.”

Moniece should be as unbothered as Omarion #LHHH pic.twitter.com/HeCJeO3Oo9 — Christy Monroe (@ReckonedForceZ) October 29, 2019

One fan even suggested Omarion date someone else besides Moniece, writing “Omarion gotta Marry Fizz mama now. It’s only right.”

Omarion gotta Marry Fizz mama now. It’s only right . #lhhh — Beyonce’s Thigh Meat (@AyanaTheDIVA) October 26, 2019

For now, we have no idea if the pregnancy announcement that Apryl dropped is actually the truth or not. So far, neither party has confirmed nor denied the fact on social media since the show aired.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.