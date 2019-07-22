Is another Big Brother alum headed to Love Island USA?

Last week, Big Brother alum Winston Hines joined Love Island USA. Now there is some social media speculation that one of his former BB houseguests and friends might join him in Fiji villa.

Winston spent last summer in the Big Brother house. His time was short-lived, but he met his new best friend, Brett Robinson. The two became thick as thieves during the three weeks Winston was in the house.

They maintained their bromance outside the BB house, even becoming roommates last year.

Brett has been showing his support for Winston’s love journey on social media. At first, his posts were all about his friend finding “the one.” Something has changed though in the past couple of days.

All of a sudden, pictures of the two bros in the Fiji villa began populating Brett’s social media feeds. One Instagram post shows the two guys hanging out in the villa’s lounge chairs with the caption “Who wants to see your favorite dynamic duo in the @loveislandusa villa.”

Another post has Winston and Brett standing in front of the Love Island USA neon heart. Last but not least, is a photo of the two from what appears to be the official CBS photoshoot for the show.

In both posts, Brett is directing fans to the show, as well as asking for support for Winston.

However, the fact Brett is also in Fiji has the rumor mill buzzing the bros will soon be back together on the small screen. Big Brother fans would love to see the boys trying to find romance at in the villa.

Plus, it is honestly great promotion for CBS to drive viewers to Love Island USA. The ratings for the US version of the UK show have not been the greatest.

Viewers will know soon enough if another Big Brother alum is going to show up in the villa. Six new singles are reportedly spicing up life in Fiji starting tonight.

Would you be excited to see Brett join Winston on the show?

Love Island airs weekdays at 8/7c on CBS.