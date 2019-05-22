Is Amazing Race on tonight? CBS changes up Wednesday night schedule

The Amazing Race is on tonight as the CBS schedule clears up. In fact, there are two episodes of the show this week.

Last week, the three-hour presentation of the Survivor season finale took up all of the primetime hours for CBS. It meant that no other show could be on the network for that Wednesday evening.

So far during Season 31, four episodes of The Amazing Race have aired on CBS. Three teams have been eliminated, leaving eight other teams still competing for the $1 million cash prize.

The race around the world continues with the new episodes tonight (May 22), possibly eliminating two more teams from the competition.

Can you feel the energy in the air?! It's a special night of back-to-back episodes. Don't miss The #AmazingRace at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/pYizvPkHUU — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) May 22, 2019

The Amazing Race Season 31, episode 5 preview

The new season of the show has duos from past seasons of Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race. Through the first four episodes, the duos that have been eliminated were Arturo “Art” Velez and John James “J. J.” Carrell, Rupert and Laura Boneham, and Corinne Kaplan and Eliza Orlins.

At the start of episode 5, Colin Guinn and Christie Woods are in the first place position, followed closely by Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo. Colin and Christie have been on the show before, while Nicole and Victor have come over from the Big Brother franchise.

The first episode from May 22 is called “I’m a Bird, I’m a Plane, I’m on The Amazing Race,” and it is followed by “Who Wants a Rolex” in the next hour. Below is a quick preview released by CBS.

Next week, the show will settle into the time slot left over by Survivor, with new episodes of The Amazing Race airing at 8/7c on CBS.

Which team has what it takes to win the race around the world? Make sure to tune in on Wednesday night for two new hours of the reality competition series to see who advances and who gets eliminated.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.