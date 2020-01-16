Iris and Keith from Married at First Sight: Where are they now?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Keith and Iris met and were married on Season 9 of Married at First Sight. The couple made show history as Iris was the first virgin to get married on the Lifetime series.

Keith struggled through the season trying to get Iris to open up and be a little more comfortable and Iris, understandably so, was not sure if she was ready to do anything of a sexual nature, especially on camera.

The hurt on Iris’ face when Keith said that he wanted a divorce is one you can’t forget and it was heartbreaking to see. Keith decided that he and Iris were in two different places mentally, and considering Keith was experienced in things of a sexual manner and Iris is, well, a virgin, you can kind of understand where he was coming from.

After viewers hoped that the couple would change their minds and get back together, we were all disappointed when they didn’t. So what have these two been up to since their split?

Keith has been doing quite a bit of traveling since the show aired. According to his Instagram, he most recently was in California.

He has also been pretty active with his fans, doing a regular Q & A with them, discussing all kinds of life topics.

Iris seems to have found her niche with modeling. She has created one heck of a portfolio on Instagram.

She even included her friend and former cast member, Amber, in on the fun.

In fact, those two seem pretty close. There are tons of pictures Iris and Amber together.

Iris seems to have created a genuine lifelong friendship with all of the ladies from her season.

Iris also does a pretty regular Q & A with her fans, where she is asked a lot about her ex-husband and her virginity. She has said on these, that she and Keith do not talk at all.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7 c on Lifetime.