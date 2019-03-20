Into the Badlands Season 3 Return Date 2019: Here is date show returns to AMC for Episode 9 Chamber of the Scorpion

20th March 2019 5:12 PM ET

Into the Badlands Season 3 is returning to AMC after taking a mid-season break. The series premiered on AMC in April 22, 2018, but took a break on June 17, 2018, after Episode 8, titled Leopard Catches Cloud, aired.

Since then fans have been asking when the much-loved action-adventure martial arts drama will return to AMC for Episode 9, titled Chamber of the Scorpion.

If you’ve been wondering when Into the Badlands Season 3 returns to AMC, here are the answers to your questions, including the return date and time, cast, trailer, and what to expect.

Into the Badlands Season 3 returns in March

AMC has confirmed that Into the Badlands Season 3 will return for Episode 9, Chamber of the Scorpion, on Sunday, March 24 at 10/9c (10 p.m. ET), after The Walking Dead.

Episode 10 — Raven’s Feather, Phoenix Blood — will air on Monday, March 25 at 10/9c.

Episode 11 — The Boar and the Butterfly — is scheduled to air on Monday, April 1 at 10/9c.

How many episodes are there in Into The Badlands Season 3, how many remain to air?

Into the Badlands Season 3 features 16 episodes split into two halves. The first eight-episode half premiered in April 2018. The mid-season finale aired on June 17, 2018. The second eight-episode half will premiere on March 24.

When will the Season 3 finale air?

The Into the Badlands Season 3 finale, which is also the series finale, is scheduled to air on May 6, 2019.

Will there be Into the Badlands Season 4?

AMC announced the cancellation of the series on February 9, 2019. Sadly, the upcoming episodes are the final episodes of Into the Badlands.

Where Can I Watch Into the Badlands Season 3, Part 2?

All the remaining episodes of Season 3 will be available for streaming on AMC’s websites. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available for streaming on Netflix.

Into the Badlands Season 3, Part 2 trailer

AMC released the official trailer for the second eight-episode half of Season 3 on February 15, 2019.

Into the Badlands Season 3: Overview

The series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar who executive produces with Daniel Wu, Stephen Fung, David Dobkin, Stacey Sher, Michael Shamberg, and Michael Taylor.

The production companies behind the series are Millar/Gough Ink, Big Kid Pictures, Diversion Pictures, and Double Feature Films, in association with AMC Studios.

AMC Networks distributes the series in the U.S., while Entertainment One holds the international distribution rights.

Into the Badlands is an action-adventure martial arts series set in a post-apocalyptic world more than five centuries after a world war devastated Earth. The series follows a warrior and a boy traveling through dangerous feudal territory known as the Badlands.

Into the Badlands Season 3: What is it about?

AMC’s official synopsis for Into the Badlands Season 3 :

Season 3 of Into the Badlands finds Sunny living off the grid, doing his best to provide for his infant son, Henry, in the wake of Veil’s death. It is only when Henry contracts a mysterious illness that Sunny must join forces with Bajie and journey back into the Badlands, where The Widow and Baron Chau are entrenched in a drawn-out war that has destabilized the entire region. No longer supported by Tilda or Waldo, The Widow must find new allies in Lydia and in Nathaniel Moon. But when a mysterious nomadic leader called Pilgrim arrives in the Badlands on a mission to restore Azra and usher in a new era of ‘peace,’ old enemies must band together to defend the Badlands.

Into the Badlands Season 3 cast

Into the Badlands Season 3 stars Daniel Wu as Sunny, Nick Frost as Bajie, Emily Beecham as The Widow or Minerva, Eleanor Matsuura as Baron Chau, Ally Ioannides as Tilda, and Stephen Lang as Waldo.

Orla Brady appears as Lydia, Sherman Augustus as Nathaniel Moon, and Babou Ceesay as Pilgrim.

Others include Aramis Knight as M.K., Ella-Rae Smith as Nix, Lewis Tan as Gaius, Lorraine Toussaint as Cressida, and Dean-Charles Chapman as Castor.

Into the Badland Season 3, Episode 9 plot

AMC’s official synopsis for the second eight-episode half of Into the Badlands Season 3 reads:

As we enter the final chapter of Into the Badlands, an imprisoned Bajie warns Sunny that Pilgrim can’t be trusted. But with his son’s life on the line, Sunny struggles with his decision to help Pilgrim unlock the Meridian Chamber. Meanwhile, M.K., still reeling from the revelation that Sunny killed his mother, is hell-bent on revenge. Kidnapped by The Master, the Widow is forced to confront her past. Moon meanwhile races to save Lydia from impending death after she risked her life for his on the battlefield. As the last episodes unfold long buried secrets will be revealed, new alliances will be forged, and the saga will climax in an epic battle to end all battles.

The final eight episodes of Into the Badlands Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, March 24 at 10/9c.