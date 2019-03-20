Insatiable Season 2 release date on Netflix, 2019 cast, trailers, plot and everything we know about the controversial black-comedy drama

20th March 2019 9:25 AM ET

Insatiable Season 2 is set to launch on Netflix in 2019 after Season 1 dropped in August 2018.

The inaugural season of the black comedy-drama proved controversial. There was a backlash against the series on social media after the trailer was released in July.

Apparently looking to cash in on the controversy, Netflix went on to renew the series for Season 2 in September 2018, only a month after Season 1 dropped on the streaming platform.

If you are a fan of the series or just wondering what the fuss was all about, here is everything we know so far about Insatiable Season 2, including the expected release date, cast, and plot of the upcoming season.

We will also be updating this post with news and details about the upcoming season as they emerge. So stay tuned.

#Insatiable has been renewed for Season 2 pic.twitter.com/Q40Khtix5s — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 12, 2018

Insatiable Season 2 release date

Netflix has not yet officially announced a release date for Insatiable Season 2. But the streaming service has confirmed that the new season will premiere sometime in 2019. After Season 1 premiered in August 2018, fans are hoping that Netflix will aim to release Season 2 by August 2019.

Netflix might want to take full advantage of the controversy surrounding the show by releasing Season 2 as early as possible before the attention wears off. So there is a good chance that Netflix would aim to release Season 2 by August 2019.

So I binge watched @insatiable_ this weekend and I can't wait for season 2 I couldn't stop watching it. 😍💋👑💖💄💅👸 #Insatiable #Netflix #bingewatching pic.twitter.com/7b2Jn3rJ74 — Kimberly Harrison (@itskimberly30) October 21, 2018

Insatiable Season 2 details

The series is created by Lauren Gussis and is reportedly based on the New York Times article, The Pageant King of Alabama, by Jeff Chu. Season 2 is executive produced by Lauren Gussis, Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay, Todd Hoffman, and Dennis Kim.

The production companies behind the series are Lady Magic Productions, Storied Media Group, Ryan Seacrest Productions and CBS Television Studios.

The premise of the series generated controversy — after the trailer was released on July 2018 ahead of the August premiere — with some taking to social media to accuse the show of fat shaming. The complaints led to an online petition that started on Change.org in July 2018. The petition called on Netflix to cancel the series, but the show creator Lauren Gussis responded, saying that the story was based on her personal experience as a teenager.

Still fat-suiting it up over on the renewed-for-season-2 @insatiable_ where fat suit wearing girl gets her jaw wired shut and it makes her lose weight and become “hot.” Garbage. — L N 🤓 (@HIJKellenNOP) October 23, 2018

Alyssa Milano, who plays Coralee Huggens-Armstrong, also defended the series, saying that the intention was not to fat shame but to draw attention to the effects of fat-shaming on teenagers. But by the end of August 2018, the petition had received more than 230,000 signatures.

The show also received negative critical reviews, with a dismal approval rating of 12% on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 50 reviews), and a Metascore of 23/100 (based on 14 reviews) on Metacritic.

So you're telling me #Insatiable (that garbage dumb of fatphobic & stereotypical storylines) was renewed for season 2 and #Timeless (a fun, smart, and diverse story that says no to stereotypes) is still fighting tooth and nail for the POSSIBILITY of another season? pic.twitter.com/tEUXpv6dSM — Lyra 🏳️‍🌈✍️ (@TheAltSource) September 14, 2018

But the controversy and negative reviews boosted the show as more people wanted to see what all the fuss was about. And Netflix unabashedly cashed in on the publicity by quickly renewing the show for Season 2 in September.

Insatiable Season 2 trailer

Netflix released the official trailer for Insatiable Season 1 in July 2018, a month before the season premiere in August. If, as fans hope, Season 2 premieres in August 2019, then Netflix will likely drop the trailer for Season 2 shortly before the premiere, which would mean we could see it in June or July.

Insatiable Season 2 cast

Most of the main cast of Season 1 will return for Insatiable Season 2.

Series star Debby Ryan will return as Patty Bladell, Dallas Roberts as Bob Armstrong, Christopher Gorham as Bob Barnard, Sarah Colonna as Angie Bladell, Erin Westbrook (Glee, Jane the Virgin) as Magnolia Barnard, Michael Provost (Shameless) as Brick Armstrong, and Alyssa Milano (Charmed) as Bob Armstrong’s wife Coralee Huggens-Armstrong,

James Lastovic is not expected to return for Season 2 as Patty murdered his character Christian Keene in Season 1.

Patty might also have murdered Stella Rose Buckley in Season 1. We will have to wait until Season 2 to find out whether Beverly D’Angelo, who plays Stella, will return for Season 2.

Insatiable Season 2: What the series is about

Insatiable Season 1 followed Patricia “Patty” Bladell (Debby Ryan) who was bullied at school because she was overweight. She lost weight after her jaws were wired shut for three months over summer vacation, forcing her to go on a liquid diet. When she returns to school after the vacation, everyone is shocked to see her transformation and she gains popularity.

Bob Armstrong (Dallas Roberts), a disgraced attorney and former beauty pageant coach, convinces her to enter beauty pageants. While competing in the pageants Patty also tries to get revenge against people who bullied her when she was overweight.

In the Season 1 finale, Patty’s ex-boyfriend and stalker Christian kidnaps Magnolia. Patty murders Christian and Bob helps her to cover up the murder. Bob and Patty place Christian’s body in his car and push it into a lake, but they run into problems when the car fails to sink.

Patty complicates the situation when she also confesses to Bob that she might have also murdered Stella Rose. This could mean that Patty (Debby Ryan) and her Bob (Dallas Roberts) now have another murder to cover up in Season 2.

Insatiable Season 2 plot

Insatiable Season 2 can be expected to pick up where Season 1 left off.

Police will surely find Christian’s body in the car that failed to sink and this will spark a murder investigation. We will also find out whether Patty actually also killed Stella Rose.

Patty will find herself in a worsening quagmire of her own making in Season 2 and she might be forced to drop out of the beauty competitions.

Debby Ryan, who plays Patty, has said she would like to see her character seek medical help in Season 2.