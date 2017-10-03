Ink Master: Angels series premieres as Ryan Ashley and co head to Las Vegas

Ink Master: Angels is a new series from Spike that puts some of the best female competitors from Ink Master Season 8 and puts them up against local tattoo artists across the country.

Ryan Ashley, Kelly Doty, Nikki Simpson and Gia Rose will travel across America taking on all-commers in a variety of competitions. In the series premiere they are Las Vegas bound where the challenge subject matter is addiction.

Each week the competitors will be given different challenges that will push their tattoo skills and their creativity to the limit. If a competitor manages to beat one of the Angels, then they will win a place on Season 10 of Ink Master, which will air in 2018.

There will be 10 episodes to start and last month in anticipation M&C interviewed Ryan Ashley, Kelly Doty and Gia Rose.

The first ever female winner, Ryan spoke about the new show, her art and the oddities shop that she owns. Kelly talked to us about her Helheim Gallery venture and on a more personal note on how she deals with being famous and socially awkward. Gia Rose spoke candidly about her personal struggle with cancer and her long road to becoming a successful tattoo artist.

Ink Master: Angels airs on Tuesdays at 10:00 PM on SPIKE.