Impractical Jokers on Strahan, Sara & Keke – what is their new show about?

For those dreading the ending to the popular, yet short-lived sitcom The Good Place, find solace that at least one cast member is already working on a new gig.

Jameela Jamil, who plays Tahani Al-Jamil on the series, is now doing double duty serving as host of the outrageous new game show, The Misery Index on TBS. And she’s not alone.

Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano from TruTV’s Impractical Jokers are also known as The Tenderloins. Here, the guys are in cahoots with Jamil for the new show that pairs up two jokers with two contestants who will attempt to rate a variety of humorous and/or disturbing videos of real-life events on a scale of 1-100 “misery index.”

This index is said to be created by a team of therapists, and judging from some of the clips of the show, viewers might need to see one after viewing the show.

Although the first episode of the series already debuted on TBS this week, the cast of The Misery Index will be joining ABC’s Strahan, Sara, and Keke on Thursday afternoon to talk about the good, the bad, and the ugly of the new show.

The Misery Index was developed by comedy writer Andy Breckman with Ben and Dan Newmark and was inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens.

Described as “the only game show where contestants can make a fortune out of other people’s misfortune,” the show is sort of like a twisted version of America’s Funniest Videos that won’t be safe for the whole family.

The press release for the show says that clips featured will range from “getting stuck overnight in an elevator to walking in on your grandparents having sex.”

The contestants and the Jokers will need to guess just how miserable these events rank for a chance to win $30,000. Hey, there are worse ways to make money.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Misery Index airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TBS.