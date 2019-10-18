Imagineers get to tell their stories in a Disney+ docuseries

Walt Disney was a creative genius who changed entertainment over and over again. He created the first synchronized sound cartoon (Steamboat Willie), the first full-length animated movie (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs), and one of the first, if not the first, theme parks. Opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland changed the amusement park industry forever with a group of unique designers that he called Imagineers.

Today, Walt Disney’s legacy lives on at the 12 theme parks around the world. Each park is in a constant state of change, with new sights and attractions being created by these Imagineers. Finally, they get a chance to tell their stories and secrets in a series to be shown on the new streaming service, Disney+, in November.

Filmmaker Leslie Iwerks will take viewers on a journey that very few people have been able to go on, until now, with her docuseries, The Imagineering Story. Leslie has some history with Disney. Not only did she direct the documentary, The Pixar Story, she is also the relative of two Disney legends – Don Iwerks (her father) and his father, Ub Iwerks, who was the co-creator of Mickey Mouse!

Each episode of The Imagineering Story will share insight on just how much work it takes to create the magic. It tells stories of the creation of the original Disneyland all the way to Shanghai’s version. Behind-the-scenes views will be shown from inside the Matterhorn, the Magic Kingdom’s underground city, and famous popular attractions like The Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Never-before-seen archival footage will be shown along with interviews with many of today’s current magic-makers.

“Conceptually, Imagineering appears a similar place as it did under Walt. Very few companies have that creative DNA of continuity. The process has changed, the people have changed, but the fundamentals of who they are remains.” Disney stated in a press release.

Narrated by Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story will begin streaming on Disney+ on November 12.