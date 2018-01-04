‘I’m back, moohaha’! Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown returns to Instagram

Alaskan Bush People’s Gabe Brown has finally returned to Instagram after going AWOL from the social networking site for more than four months.

The reality star made his return with a close-up photo of his face staring at the camera and the caption: “I’m back😀 moohaha.”

Gabe had left some fans worried when he suddenly stopped posting pictures to his Instagram feed last August not long after he posted a string of messages suggesting that he was suffering from a broken heart.

His sister Rain later said he had just lost his phone and was “not dead, despite popular belief” after rumors started circulating that something may have happened to him.

It later emerged that someone was posing as his girlfriend online, with Rain telling fans not to believe what the imposter was saying about him.

She also revealed that Gabe had been going through a “very hard time”. It was revealed on the Alaskan Bush People Christmas special that off all the Brown children, Gabe had been one of the ones most affected by his mom Ami’s cancer battle.

The episode showed him travelling to UCLA Medical Center with her and dad Billy as she underwent a check-up where it was revealed her health was improving after months of chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

It has not yet been confirmed whether there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8.