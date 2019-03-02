If Loving You Is Wrong returns for new season in 2019: What date is Tyler Perry’s show coming back for Season 5?

Fans have been anxiously anticipating the return of Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong to Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) for another season in 2019, following multiple delays in the premiere date after the last season ended in March 2018.

Here is everything we know so far about the return of If Loving You Is Wrong to OWN in 2019.

If Loving You Is Wrong 2019 return date: When is the show coming back?

If Loving You Is Wrong is currently expected to return to OWN for a two-night season premiere on March 19 and March 20, 2019, at 10/9c.

OWN confirmed in November 2018 that If Loving You Is Wrong would return for another season and revealed that the new season would start on January 9, 2019.

All previous seasons of If Loving You Is Wrong premiered in September.

However, OWN announced on January 9, 2019, that the premiere date for the show had been moved from January 2018 to February 27, 2019. The channel announced on February 12 that the new season premiere was being delayed once again, and that it would air as a two-night season premiere on March 19 and March 20.

Get ready, #IfLovingYouIsWrong is back January 9! — Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) December 14, 2018

Another 20 episodes are coming back late January I believe :))) https://t.co/tg9obJxzEI — Aiden Turner (@aidenturner) November 30, 2018

Good news !!! If Loving You Is Wrong’

Returns to OWN January 9 th

And oh it’s going to be good….

Happy holidays !!! https://t.co/p0Vgh6pd04 — Aiden Turner (@aidenturner) December 15, 2018

#IfLovingYouIsWrong fans❗️THIS IS NOT A DRILL❗️The drama RETURNS Wednesday, February 27th @ 10p|9c. pic.twitter.com/adl6KGhoct — Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) January 9, 2019

If Loving You Is Wrong details

If Loving You Is Wrong premiered on Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) in September 2014. The series, created, written and executive produced by Tyler Perry, is loosely based on Perry’s 2014 film The Single Moms Club. It follows the personal lives of a group of middle-class people who live as neighbors on Castillo Lane in the fictional city of Maxine.

If Loving You Is Wrong series premiere was OWN’s highest-rated series episode ever.

OWN has not officially confirmed the number of episodes that the new season of If Loving You Is Wrong will feature, but Aiden Turner indicated on Twitter last November that the new season would feature 20 episodes.

All previous seasons have featured 20-22 episodes, with the exception of the last season which featured only 18 episodes. Because of the way OWN labels its episodes, the new season could be classed as either Season 4, Season 5 or Season 6 depending on how you look at it — but when looking at how the episodes are structured, it is definitely Season 5.

If Loving You Is Wrong 2019 cast

The main cast of If Loving You is Wrong is expected to return in the next season.

The series stars Amanda Clayton as Alex Montgomery, Edwina Findley Dickerson as Kelly Isaacs, Heather Hemmens as Marcie Holmes, Zulay Henao as Esperanza Willis (Zulay played the same role in the Tyler Perry’s movie The Single Moms Club on which the series is based), and April Parker Jones as Natalie Henning.

Others include Aiden Turner as Brad Montgomery, Eltony Williams as Randall Holmes, Jay Hunter as Ian Glenn, Joel Rush as Edward Willis, and Charles Malik Whitfield as Lushion Morgan.

If Loving You Is Wrong 2019 plot

If Loving You Is Wrong will continue to follow the lives of five couples and their friends who live on Castillo Lane, a middle-class neighborhood in Maxine. The series focuses on the quest of Alex, Kelly, Marcie, Esperanza, and Natalie, to find love amid the turmoil of their complex middle-class lives.

But their need for love in their lives sometimes exacts a high price.

They appear on the surface to be like any other ordinary group of happy Americans, raising their children, going to work, and pursuing romantic entanglements. But the appearance of living normal lives is only a veneer. In reality, their lives are plagued with heartbreak, betrayal, and deceit.

Marcie is desperately seeking to have kids, but her husband Randall is having an affair with Alex, the wife of his best friend Brad. Their neighbor Esperanza is struggling to move on with her life after a divorce. She has a newly developing relationship with Julius, but she is trying to conceal it from her ex Edward.

Her neighbor Kelly is hoping to marry Travis, who is on a relief mission to Haiti. Travis has committed to helping her raise her eight-year-old son Justice.

Meanwhile, in a separate inner-city neighborhood, Natalie, a single mother, is struggling to raise her children. Lushion, the father of Natalie’s son Frank, recently returned to town and is trying to help her raise Frank.

Natalie also struggles with the decision whether to allow her fourth son Joey to return home after he is released from prison.