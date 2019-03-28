Ian Harding on Chicago Med again, did the Will-Natalie relationship end?

28th March 2019 11:14 AM ET

Ian Harding was on Chicago Med again Wednesday night, popping up as a character named Phillip Davis on the new episode. This week also may have hinted at some closure in the relationship between Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto).

Early in the episode, titled The Space Between Us, Will gives a house key back to Natalie right before they visit with a patient. It was awkward timing, suggesting Will is still hurt and doesn’t know how to deal with the situation.

Ian Harding returns as Phillip Davis

As the clip above shows, Phillip is in the hospital for his daughter’s next checkup. It is also clear something is going on between Phillip and Natalie.

That has been evident during the past few episodes, but this encounter happens right in front of Will. The only thing that likely saves Will from a breakdown is his friend Maggie stepping in.

As for Ian Harding, his appearance was brief but it helps explain the interaction between Will and Natalie at the end of the episode shown in the following short clip.

In an awkward conversation, that also comes off a bit sweet, Will talks about how they still have a lot of good memories. She then walks off smiling, while he is shown in the hospital smiling as well.

Having Ian Harding on Chicago Med has been fun, as he also appeared on Pretty Little Liars with Torrey DeVitto. Harding starred as Ezra Fitz while DeVitto appeared as Melissa Hastings in a recurring role.

The couple could end up a blip on the radar for the show as a whole, especially since it always seemed like Will and Natalie will eventually end up together. However, it has been an interesting story arc so far.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.