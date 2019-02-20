I Say A Little Prayer: What is the famous song played on This Is Us?

During last night’s episode of This Is Us, viewers were finally introduced to Beth’s personal story, including when her husband Randall first got a glimpse of her.

It’s a moment that people can’t stop talking about this morning, including the amazing cover used in the episode of the song, I Say A Little Prayer.

I was good the whole episode, then young Randall saw young Beth 😭 and then she walked into the dance school 😭 and that cover of "I Say a Little Prayer" 😭 #ThisIsBeth #ThisIsUs — Of the Community (@TahiraMahdi) February 20, 2019

Immediately after the scene aired, This Is Us fans went on Twitter in hopes that someone could find the cover used in the episode.

Whoever sang “I Say a Little Prayer” on #ThisIsUs tonight….I NEED. It sounded like Cynthia Erivk but unsure — Frank Glizzy (@themrwest) February 20, 2019

The song appears to be Lianne La Havas’ cover of the song, which was released in 2016. You can listen to the cover below:

The original song, I Say A Little Prayer, was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David for singer and performer, Dionne Warwick way back in 1967.

Even though the song was originally meant to be shelved after Burt didn’t like how it turned out, it ended up peaking at Number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A year later, Aretha Franklin did her famous cover of the song, which managed to reach Number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her version was slightly different, carrying heavier tones of soul and gospel compared to the original. Hers is the version that most people are familiar with.

The song has been covered several times since then, including by Diana King for the movie soundtrack for My Best Friend’s Wedding. It was remixed to feature reggae beats for the generation to suit the movie, and it ended up being a huge hit.

After last night’s episode of This Is Us, Lianne La Havas’ version of it could end up being another historic cover of the song.

This Is Us aires Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.