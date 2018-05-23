Hunter King returns to The Young and the Restless: Daytime Emmy winner coming back as Summer

There’s good news for The Young and the Restless fans, two-time Daytime Emmy winner Hunter King is set to hit TV screens as Summer Newman on Monday, June 4. In a preview pic, Summer is glamorous as ever, even though she’s staring through a set of jailhouse bars!

TVLine is reporting that King will lead a double life for the foreseeable future, playing both Summer and Clementine in Life in Pieces, the series she began prior to leaving Y&R in 2016. CBS, home to Y&R as well Life in Pieces, recently renewed the primetime comedy so Hunter will be one very busy lady!

And her return to Genoa City will keep mom Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) very busy as well, since the last time we saw troubled Summer she left to get herself together after a series of disastrous events, which included Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor).

Kyle is definitely stirring up the muck now, so Summer may likely join forces with him and continue to flummox her mom, who’s currently in the weeds herself as an accessory to murder.

So fans, what in the world do you think Summer did to land herself in jail? Tell us what you think brings her back to Genoa City this time around!