HTGAWM pays tribute to Peter Joshua Enneking, show’s longtime lighting programmer

The premiere episode of the sixth and final season of How To Get Away With Murder, titled Say Goodbye, aired last night on ABC. The show paid tribute to Peter Enneking. The memorial, which featured at the end of the show, read: In Loving Memory: Peter Enneking.

Many fans of the legal drama series, starring Viola Davis as Philadelphia University law professor Annalise Keating, had never heard of Enneking.

Fans who wanted to know who Enneking was and his connection to the show searched online and took to social media to make inquiries.

If you also saw the memorial and wondered who Peter Enneking was, here is everything you need to know.

Who was Peter Joshua Enneking?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Enneking was the lighting programmer/dimmer operator on How To Get Away With Murder. The lighting programmer is the crew member who assists the lighting designer to program the lighting for the show during the rehearsal phase.

Peter Joshua Enneking, a resident of Los Angeles, California, was born on January 1, 1974, to Nancy Hiudt Enneking and William Enneking.

He died on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

According to his IMDb page, he worked in the camera and electrical department on several shows, including Ender’s Game (as additional lighting programmer, 2013), True Blood (as lamp operator and dimmer board operator, 2011-2013), Happy Endings (as lighting programmer, 2011-2012), and Flashforward (as lighting programmer, 2009-2010).

He worked on several movies, including Cloverfield (rigging electrician, 2008), Survival Island (electrician, 2002), New Alcatraz (electrician, 2001), and the comedy-horror Python (electrician, 2000).

He also worked on Alone with a Stranger (electrician, 2001), and Escape Under Pressure (electrician, 2000).

He was survived by his parents, Nancy Hiudt Enneking and William Enneking, and his siblings, Daniel and Jeff.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

He was also survived by his nieces and nephews, including Peyton, Brecken, Cainan, Tennysen, Caden, and Cassian, and his grandparents, Hyman and Annette Hiudt, and Howard and Mary Enneking.