How will Robin react to Anna’s lie on General Hospital: deception about Peter is set to rock their relationship

The uber-talented Kimberly McCullough has been front and center as Robin Scorpio-Drake this week at the General Hospital Nurses Ball and now her fans are speculating online: how will Robin react to the super big secret that her super spy mom has been keeping from her?

The Nurses Ball just wouldn’t be the same without her, and this year promises lots of bombshell drama most of it surrounding Robin’s mom Anna Devane (Finola Hughes).

She’s set to discover the identity of the secret son she gave up years ago, and this shocking revelation will no doubt rock Robin to her core. How could her mom keep this truth about a real-life brother from her for her entire life?

Heinrik/Peter (Wes Ramsey) has been lurking about Port Charles for months, without Anna knowing that he is the secret son she had with Faison (Ander Hove).

She’s anxious to find him and make amends but when her wish comes true, well, you know what they say: be careful what you wish for!

How will Robin take the news that she has a brother she never knew about, let alone one fathered by nasty, evil-to-his-core, Faison?

Robin is in town for a short time, but no doubt the repercussions of this horrendous reveal will reverberate for a long time to come.

Be sure to tune in to find out how Robin and Anna manage to deal with their latest crisis!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.