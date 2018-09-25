What time is This is Us on tonight? How and where to watch live

Season 3 of This is Us is finally here and viewers can’t wait to get back into the NBC dramedy that keeps everyone’s taking everyone on an emotional roller coaster ride. There’s quite a bit in store for the Pearson family as they navigate the ups and downs of life and loss this season.

NBC has confirmed that fans of the hit dramedy will continue to see a lot of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and his brother going forward. Viewers can expect to see more of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) married life as well.

Tonight’s episode kicks off roughly one month after Jack’s birthday and lands on the Big Three’s birthdays which come one day later. Although Jack was a huge presence in the first two seasons, he’s deceased in the present day storylines.

This season, diehard fans will also get some answers about some of Season 2’s more sizzling plots, like how do Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Zoe (Melanie Liburd), get tangled up and why are they journeying to Vietnam? Speaking of Vietnam, we’re also waiting for a young Jack there.

In the meantime, leading actors Moore and Ventimiglia have let slip a couple of tantalizing hints about just what fans can expect to see in the upcoming season.

According to Moore, her character Rebecca is front and center as she moves on after Jack’s death. Of course, this means exploring a relationship with Miguel (Jon Huertas), Jack’s best friend, something hardcore Jack fans are decidedly queasy about!

Still, with the show’s unique back and forth narrative, there’s no reason to believe that Jack, who died in 1998, will be seen in a diminished capacity.

At least that’s what Ventimiglia has intimated. He told Digital Spy, “there’s still a lot to know — different sides of him, what made him, what shaped him, what inspired his romance with his wife, what happened with he and his brother in war … there’s a lot of life left in him — even in death, there’s a lot of life left in Jack.”

Whew, that’s a huge relief!

Get the tissues ready fans, a whole new season of dramatic, exciting twists and turns is set to kick off when This is Us premieres tonight!

How to watch This Is Us

For fans who want to watch This is Us on a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, simply go to the NBC website to check out Season 3 episodes; no special login is necessary to view the show. Or, you can download the NBC app which also enables viewers to stream episodes on their phone. Another way to watch This is Us would be to sign up for Hulu Live, where the season premiere will stream live when NBC airs it. First-time subscribers can even receive a free trial of the streaming service to see if they like it.

This is Us airs Mondays at 9/8c on NBC.