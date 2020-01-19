How to watch the 2020 SAG Awards and red carpet

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Hollywood awards season is in full swing. Next up is the 2020 SAG Awards. It is the only awards show where actors celebrate each other.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place this weekend. It is the show that gives actors the chance to acknowledge the exceptional work down by their peers. The winners are voted on by those that are part of the guild. It truly is a night to honor the craft of acting.

Like the Academy Awards in recent years, the SAG Awards will not have a host. The ceremony has only had a host for the past two years, so going without is not that big of a deal.

How to watch the SAG Awards 2020 on TV and online

The SAG Awards 2020 will air simultaneously on TNT and TBS beginning at 8/7c on Sunday, January 19, and will repeat at 11/10c on TNT. It will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Those looking to watch the celebrity awards show in a different format or who don’t have cable can watch it online.

Both TBS and TNT’s websites will live stream the ceremony. Also, the mobile apps and connected device apps like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire Stick, will feature the awards show.

How to watch the SAG Awards 2020 red-carpet

The awards ceremony is not the only exciting thing about SAG Awards. There is also the red-carpet, which fans love to watch to see what their favorite celebrities are wearing and saying.

Fashion plays a big part in all Hollywood awards shows. There is no better place to see what outfits are a hit or miss than on the red carpet. E! always airs the arrival of the celebrities on TV but this year there are also other ways to watch it online

People and Entertainment Weekly partnered with TNT this year and will live-stream the red-carpet on People, Entertainment Weekly, and TNT’s YouTube channels, and websites.

