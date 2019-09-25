How to vote for The Masked Singer: Is there a voting app?

The Masked Singer is back for a second season tonight and there’s a big handful of celebrities competing on this season. Season 2 has 16 celebrities lined up and ready to compete.

Like Season 1, the celebrities move on based on votes from the audience. During filming, the audience has access to a voting app where they can pick what performer they enjoy the most. They simply use the app to vote through the celebrities in the face-off competitions.

However, much like Season 1, the viewing audience at home doesn’t have the opportunity to vote along. This is because the show is pre-taped and isn’t live, like Dancing With The Stars, for example.

The show was actually filmed months ago and since FOX has already announced the third season, it’s possible that the production of the third season will begin filming shortly. The third season is expected to premiere right after the Super Bowl in February 2020.

Because the show isn’t live, the voting is closed. The voting is reserved for the audience members and the guessing is left up to the judges. The only active live guessing is on social media, where people are actively guessing as to who is who after reach performance.

To be part of the voting, you’d have to be in the audience. You can sign up on FOX’s website, where you can be notified for when a new season starts production. The show is taped at a Hollywood studio on Beverly Blvd in Hollywood, California.

FOX has yet to announce whether Season 3 has already been filmed or if they are saving it for the fall sometime. If it has already been filmed, we can only cross our fingers that a fourth season will be approved at FOX.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.