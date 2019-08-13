How to Get Away with Murder Season 6 release date: When does HTGAWM come back on TV in fall 2019?

How to Get Away with Murder was renewed for a sixth and final season by ABC. After years of getting to know Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) over several years, viewers will now get a chance to say goodbye to her and her favorite students.

Season 6 of How to Get Away with Murder returns this fall. Since it is the final season of the show, hopefully tying up some of the loose ends that were left hanging when Season 5 ended earlier this year.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 26 because that is when Season 6 of How to Get Away with Murder will debut on ABC. When the show ended last season, Annalise was left screaming for Laurel (Karla Souza) as she had seemingly disappeared. Did something sinister happen to her at the hands of her violent father?

Annalise is still trying to get a grip on life. Everything has spiraled out of control since Season 1 began and Sam (Tom Verica) was murdered. Now that all of the students have been woven into murders and liars, Annalise has to make sure all of her bases are covered.

Laurel’s disappearance is expected to be heavily focused upon during Season 6. They have been trying to keep her father at bay with his criminal empire. With her son Christopher in grave danger with her missing, will Annalise and the rest of the gang step it up to find her alive?

What will happen with the rest of the students? Connor (Jack Falahee) and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) are married, but will they live happily ever after? Not a chance if things go the way they have for the last five seasons. Michaela (Aja Naomi King) has been torn with her love life, though there may be some movement in the final season for her. Can she redeem her character?

Now that How to Get Away with Murder viewers know that Gabriel Maddox (Rome Flynn) is Sam’s son, things could change. How will all of this factor into the ending of the show?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

How to Get Away with Murder returns Thursday, September 26 at 10/9c on ABC.