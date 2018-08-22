How to be on Married at First Sight: Do you want to marry a stranger on TV?

After seven seasons of Married at First Sight, many viewers wonder how they might be able to participate in the Lifetime series. While thousands of singles apply and hope to be picked each season, it is possible to get on MAFS – and here’s how.

For starters, those trying to get married to a stranger need to live in or near the city where Kinetic Content, the production company behind the show, is holding a casting call. We already know that Season 8 of Married at First Sight will be taking place in Philadelphia, so those living in or near that city are welcome to apply now in order to be considered for the upcoming season.

The application asks a lot of personal questions including height, weight, and race. It goes even deeper to ask about education, job history, relationship history and more.

Those hoping to be picked will also have to share information about what they want in a potential match, what possible deal breakers they may have and much, much more.

Another thing about Married at First Sight couples is that the show only casts individuals who have no children. There have been cases in the past where MAFS partners had been married before but none have been allowed on the show with kids.

As far as age, MAFS producers are looking for singles who “appear between 26 to 35” years old. That said, they may choose someone slightly older or slightly younger if they feel that is the right person or couple to put on the show.

Beyond location, age, and lack of children restrictions, MAFS producers are looking for brave individuals who are willing to put their life on camera for months.

They also want people who have already tried to find their mate in many of the traditional and even non-traditional avenues and who are ready to settle down and be married. Could you be the next person to get married at first sight?

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.