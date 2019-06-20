How tall is Matthew Gwynne from MAFS? Basketball player towers over Amber Bowles

Matthew Gwynne has already made quite the impression on Season 9 of Married at First Sight. How could he not? After all, the former professional basketball player is tall… really tall!

The sports star from Angier, North Carolina, played forward and center overseas for the last eight years. Now that he’s ready to settle into post-basketball life, Gwynne tied the knot on the Season 9 premiere of Married at First Sight and his wife, Amber Bowles, is anything but tall and their height difference has many MAFS viewers asking just how tall he is.

According to Matthew Gwynne’s bio from his freshman year of college, he stands an impressive 6 feet 10 inches tall. As a rookie at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, Gwynne played in 31 out of 33 games that season.

Matt’s new wife Amber is also a basketball lover but isn’t nearly as tall as he is. While her height isn’t as easy to find, being that she didn’t play the sport professionally and doesn’t have stats listed online, she barely comes up to his shoulder.

During the interview process for the Charlotte season of Married at First Sight, Matt Gwynne addressed height and what he was hoping for in a wife. And while he did say that he wouldn’t mind having a tall woman by his side, he also told the relationship experts that he wouldn’t be upset if she was petite, as he had dated a much smaller woman in the past.

Here you can see Matthew Gwynne’s basketball highlights from his time playing in Mexico:

So far, Amber and Matt are looking like a match made in Married at First Sight heaven but will it stay that way? A recent MAFS spoiler suggests that the pair may hit some major bumps in their relationship after Matt is spotted out with another woman.

It’s not clear exactly what went down yet but after Amber fell head over heels for him on their wedding day, they’ll definitely have some growing pains to get through if they’re going to make it past Decision Day as a couple.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8:30/7:30c on Lifetime.