How tall are Peppa Pig and Daddy Pig? Height of 7 feet 1 inch astonishes social media

The internet is entranced with the height of Peppa Pig when a screenshot of it typed into Google was shared. It came back saying that the cartoon pig stands 7 feet 1 inch tall. That is gigantic for a pig, not to mention she would be taller than most human beings and as tall as Shaquille O’Neal!

rt if you’re shorter than peppa pig pic.twitter.com/z0h6wRU3YU — norm’s manon (@reedushiddles) July 19, 2019

Of course, that also led to several more questions about the height of Peppa Pig. How tall is Daddy Pig? Where did this estimate come from? Are there any other things out there to compare this against?

As it turns out, the fandom page for Peppa Pig lists the character’s height as 3 feet 9 inches. That is a far cry from the initial 7 feet 1 inch that was being passed around. It is a much more plausible height, though it is still curious as to how it is calculated.

Gonestly my mood changes more than peppa pigs height pic.twitter.com/igcuTZsAtN — me (@Joae20065719) July 21, 2019

Daddy Pig and Mummy Pig also got into the action on social media. One user did some calculations and came back with an estimate that Daddy Pig would be 14 feet 2 inches (double the height of Peppa Pig!) and Mummy would be around 11 feet 6 inches. Apparently, they are just a giant pig family! Little George would be 4 feet 5 inches.

This phenomenon is still stirring a reaction on the internet. Memes have been made, other theories concocted, and so much more. Peppa Pig and Daddy Pig’s height have caused some laughs, especially among the moms who watch the show with their little ones.

Peppa Pig is a popular children’s cartoon viewed all over the world. Would you have given a second thought to the height of Peppa in any other circumstance? After all, she is a British pig in a dress who walks upright!