How old is Nicole from Big Brother 21? Preschool aide works for payout

Nicole Anthony is making a run on Big Brother 21 and CBS viewers have taken notice. Though she had floated around for most of the season, Nicole is making a serious case to become the winner of the BB21 cast.

During the Double Eviction episode, Nicole ended up winning the Head of Household, giving her the chance to decide upon a target. She nominated Christie Murphy and Tommy Bracco for eviction when she was called up.

After Cliff Hogg won the Power of Veto and decided to keep the nominees the same, the house voted to evict Christie from the game. It went down as a huge game move for Nicole and now she is definitely on the radar for more fans.

How old is Nicole from Big Brother 21?

When the season started, Nicole Anthony was 24 years old. She is a preschool aide from Long Island, New York and has become very well-known for her accent on the show.

During her pre-show interviews, Nicole described herself as hardworking (I always give my 100 percent), determined (if I want something, I won’t stop until I get it), and hilarious (I crack myself up constantly).

When she was asked about houseguests from the past, she stated that the one she liked the most was Paul Abrahamian.

She stated that “He was authentically himself, didn’t take BS from anyone, and ran that house while most everyone else mindlessly followed. I admire his ability to stay true to himself and not feel the need to apologize or explain his reasons. He played the game and played it well.”

When it comes to the most popular members of the BB21 cast, it seems that fans are really enjoying watching Nicole Anthony play the game. She has spoken about her resume in the house and she is starting to finally put one together.

If she doesn’t make it all the way to the finale as someone in the running to become the Big Brother 21 winner, it’s possible she could still win America’s Favorite Player.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.