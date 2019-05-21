How old is Karlie Redd? Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star finally confirms her age

There have been questions about Karlie Redd’s age for years and throughout most of that time, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has been very elusive about telling anyone exactly how old she really is.

The subject came up again this season on the VH1 series with the arrival of her frenemy, Pooh Hicks, and after a shocking reveal, Karlie is finally coming clean — or is she?

It was at Karlie’s engagement party that Che Mack told the crowd Karlie Redd is 45 years old, suggesting that she’s much too old to be having kids with her fiance Arkansas Mo. On a more recent episode of the show, Pooh confirmed to Mimi Faust that they were all the same age, suggesting again that Karlie Redd’s age was somewhere around that 45 mark, since that’s how old Pooh claims to be and Mimi is 47 years old herself.

Now, Karlie is starting to talk numbers, recently confirming her actual age. Or at least she’s confessing to be at least 45 years old after what has been said on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

“I’ve never been afraid to tell my age, first of all,” Karlie said while appearing on The Real on Monday. “It’s just that I don’t know what the obsession is with it.”

“So is it true that you are 45 years old,” Jeannie Mai asks.

“Yes!” Karlie confirms.

Perhaps questions about Karlie Redd’s age have continued to circulate because, prior to yesterday, she refused to confirm it. In fact, back in 2012, she was telling people that she was in her 20s but that “a lady never reveals her age”.

Naturally, that led to plenty of speculation about how old Karlie really is since many knew that there was no way she was actually in her 20s no matter how great she looked.

Then, in 2015, when photos of her adult daughter Jasmine popped up, it became even more clear that Karlie may not have been very honest about how old she was. While appearing on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta with her mom, Karlie revealed that she had her daughter when she was her age at that time, further spurring speculation about how old she might be.

Considering that Jasmine wanted to drop out of school to pursue her career, we can speculate that she was anywhere between 18 and 22 years old when this episode was filmed, which would have made Karlie between 38 and 44 years old. That lines up with her claims now, just four years later, that she is 45 years old.

Also, if this is the case, why didn’t Karlie Redd just pull out a birth certificate a couple of seasons ago when K. Michelle accused her of being 50 years old and trying to start a singing career — if she’s not really 50 anyway?

No matter how old Karlie really is, she looks great and she certainly brings the drama to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. For now, we’ll just have to believe that she is 45 years old since that’s what she’s claiming and it’s backed up by Pooh Hicks, Mimi Faust and Che Mack.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.