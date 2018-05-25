How old is JWoww on Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Jennifer Farley, aka Jenni or JWoww, is right at the center of things on MTV’s Jersey Shore and the spinoff Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

JWoww is one of the eight original Jersey Shore cast members. Now she’s all grown up, but she’s still getting into plenty of drama with her old castmates. With two children of her own, many viewers have been asking how old is JWoww?

Originally from New York, JWoww was just 23 years old when she joined the Jersey Shore cast. She was a senior in college, majoring in computer programming at the Institute of Technology when the show did a casting call where she worked.

JWoww signed up and the rest is history. She revealed to US Weekly that she had a choice to either finish college or join the cast of Jersey Shore. We all know which route she chose. Check out this video of JWoww explaining how she got her big break in reality TV.

JWoww is now 32 years old and a lot has changed for the hard-partying MTV star. In the past, she has boasted that she could drink as much tequila as she wanted with no fear of a hangover.

Recently, though, Jennifer Farley revealed that motherhood and maturity have morphed her into a sweatpants-loving mom who prefers to stay in on the weekends over going out to party. If you’re looking to send her birthday wishes, JWoww will celebrate her next birthday on February 27.

